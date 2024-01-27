Why do films get banned in UAE? List of media regulations to be followed

The dress is made up of a long black velvet bodice embroidered with blue stars and a two-tier blue organza skirt adorned with a sash and bow
Occasionally, certain films in the UAE will have a delayed release or be banned from being screened.
Often, this can be because the film content may be in “violation of the country’s media content standards”.
Recently, a new federal law was issued in which the National Media Office be responsible for developing the country's media sector at the national level. It also works to enhance the UAE’s status as a key media hub regionally and internationally.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Films in the UAE must follow a certain set of guidelines and rules in order to be screened.
The following standards for media content must be followed by all media individuals and institutions operating in the UAE:
In case of violations, the accused may receive administrative fines, closure of the media institution or cancellation of the media licence/permit.
ALSO READ:
The dress is made up of a long black velvet bodice embroidered with blue stars and a two-tier blue organza skirt adorned with a sash and bow
Here's a guide for subscribers of Etisalat, Du, and Virgin Mobile
There are mandatory rules in the UAE that every pet owner should be aware of
Not all Nol cards are created equal — here are the details that can help you decide which one is perfect for you
The park has more than 100,000 animals and 75 interactive experiences and rides
This checklist serves as a guiding compass for those looking to relocate and helps them remain organised, ensuring the process is completed without hurdles
Apart from keeping your savings safe and secure, an account allows you to conduct several important transactions
If you are planning to visit the deck to take in the gorgeous view, then here is a comprehensive guide to visiting 'At The Top'