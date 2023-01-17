UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

The initiative is aimed at meeting the demands of the emirate's future job market by recognising and incentivising its high-performing pupils
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a federal law establishing the National Media Office.
The law states that the National Media Office will report to the Minister of the Presidential Court and will be financially and administratively independent in fulfilling its duties and mandate.
The new entity aims to further grow the UAE’s media ecosystem to serve the nation’s interests and to strengthen the position of its media sector regionally and internationally. It will also enhance cooperation and consolidate efforts among media stakeholders, in addition to empowering a skilled generation to lead the country’s media industry.
The new entity will undertake various roles and responsibilities, including developing and implementing national media policies, directives and strategies; proposing, developing and reviewing all national media laws and regulations; and coordinating with relevant media stakeholders to align the country’s media vision and message, locally and internationally.
The National Media Office will also be responsible for preparing, evaluating and reviewing the UAE’s media narrative at home and abroad; preserving and enhancing the UAE’s reputation; representing the UAE in the regional and international media; and participating in media conferences and events in the UAE and abroad, in coordination with relevant stakeholders.
