UAE visit visas: 6 recent changes you need to know

From new fee to in-country extension being suspended, multiple processes have been revised

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE has introduced several changes in its visa procedures as part of the sweeping reforms known as the Advanced Visa System, which came into effect in October 2022. Introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), it was one of the largest residency and entry permit reforms in the UAE.

Since then, several developments have happened in the visit visa system of the country. In the latest move today, the fees for issuing Emirates ID, visit, and residency visas in the UAE have been increased.

Khaleej Times puts together a list of 6 changes that have occurred in the visit visa system since the reforms came into effect.

No visit visa extensions from within the country: Visit visa holders do not have the option to extend their visas beyond its stipulated term from within the country. Those with a visiting visa but wanting to continue staying in the country must exit the UAE and then reenter on a new visit visa. “Visitors have the option of extending their visas for one month at a cost,” said Afi Ahmed, Managing Director, Smart Travels. “After that they must exit the country either through air or land and can re-enter.”

Increase in fee: The fees for issuing Emirates IDs and visas increased. The new costs apply to all services rendered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), as confirmed by a representative. As per the new rules, Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 instead of Dh270; and the fee to issue a one-month visit visa is Dh370 instead of Dh270.

5-year multiple entry visa: With the visa, tourists can enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days during each visit. Holders can extend the visas for 90 days in addition to the initial 90 days without leaving the country. According to authorities, the visa allows families outside the country to spend more time with their loved ones in the UAE. People applying for the multiple entry visa need to provide supporting documents including bank statement for the last six months with a balance of USD 4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies, proof of UAE health insurance, copy of the flight ticket and proof of residence, like an invitation letter from friends and family in the UAE.

Overstay fine: Visitors who overstay their visit visa duration must pay their overstay fine and obtain an out pass or leave permit at an additional cost before exiting the country. “This is applicable to visitors who are exiting through Dubai,” said a spokesperson for Deira travels. “The out pass is not required by visitors you are leaving from other emirates.”

60 days visas resumed: The issuing of 60 days visit visas was resumed in the UAE after the reforms. Currently, 30-day visit visas and 60-day visit visas are being issued for those wanting to visit the country.

Entry permit to visit relatives or friends: As per the current amendment, a visitor can apply for this entry permit if he/she is a relative or friend of a UAE citizen or resident. It does not require them to go through a travel agency. “The friend or relative can sponsor the visitor by paying a refundable deposit of Dhs. 1000,” said Praveen Chowdhary from Saffron Travels and Tourism.

