New entry permits: UAE resumes issuing 60-day tourist visas

There is some difference in the cost of a children's visa compared to a 30-day visa, says a travel agent

File

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 5:15 PM

Travel agents have confirmed that the issuing of 60 days visit visas have resumed in the UAE. This is part of the sweeping reforms, known as the Advanced Visa System, that came into effect on October 3, as per an announcement by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

"We were one of the first ones to get a 60-day visit visa issued for a client," said Afi Ahmed, managing director of Smart Travel. "Currently, we are charging Dh500 for it."

Other travel agents have also confirmed the issuance of the 60-day visit visas. "We have been able to get the two-month visit visa for our client," said a spokesperson for Deira Travels. "There is some difference in the cost of a children's visa compared to a 30-day visa."

Bharat Aidsani from Pluto Travels said they are still awaiting some clarifications from the immigration department. "However, we know that the 60-day visit visa has come into effect and is being issued."

The Advanced Visa System introduced one of the UAE's largest residency and entry permit reforms. As per details announced by the UAE Cabinet back in April, all entry visas are valid for 60 days from their issuance date.

Among the new entry permits are a job exploration entry visa; one for business entry, a five-year multi-entry tourist visa; one for visiting relatives or friends; one for temporary work; and one for studies and training.

According to experts, the five-year multi-entry tourism visa is among the most popular. It does not require a sponsor and allows the person to stay in the country for up to 90 continuous days, and it may be extended for a similar period, provided that the entire period of stay does not exceed 180 days in one year. This visa requires proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the six months prior to submitting the application.

Job exploration or business entry visas are issued for 60, 90 or 120 days. The visa is issued to those classified in the first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Fresh graduates from the best 500 universities in the world can apply as well. The minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

ALSO READ: