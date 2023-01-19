Costs of UAE visas, Emirates ID increase as new fee is applied

A typing centre agent says the hike applies to Emirates ID, and visit, residency visas

By SM Ayaz Zakir and Sahim Salim Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 12:11 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 1:18 PM

The fees to issue Emirates ID and visas in the UAE have gone up, travel and typing centre agents have told Khaleej Times. A customer care agent at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) confirmed that its fees have gone up by Dh100.

The fee increase applies to “all” ICP services, the agent added.

A typing centre agent said the fee increase applies to Emirates ID and visit and residency visas. Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 instead of Dh270; and the fee to issue a one-month visit visa is Dh370 instead of Dh270.

Travel agents said there are no changes yet to visit visas issued from Dubai. “We applied for a few visit visas in Dubai today and have not seen any changes yet,” said Bharath Aidasani, managing partner of Pluto Travels.

Robin Pathrose, operations head at Kingsland Travel and Tourism LLC, confirmed the changes in the ICA e-channel fees. “They have been increased since yesterday. The Dh100 additional fee applies to 30- and 60-day tourist visas, Emirates IDs, and all other e-channel services.”

Deepak Kaushik, marketing director, Rooh Tourism, said: “The agent fees for a 60-day tourist visa will depend on the travel aggregator. They have a set service fees for different types of visas and services.”

He was referring to the additional charges by agents, which will be added to the overall government service fees for services.

This is the latest in a string of changes to the visa and residency system implemented recently. Visit visas can no longer be extended within the UAE, with holders having to exit the country and come back on a fresh visa. The ICP also recently standardised the fine on overstaying visas in the country to Dh50. Tourist and visit visa holders who overstay will pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100. Those overstaying on a residency visa will have to pay double — Dh50 a day instead of Dh25.

Last year, the UAE’s largest entry and residency reforms went into effect. The changes included a significantly expanded Golden Visa scheme, a new five-year Green residency, a multiple-entry tourist visa and job hunting entry permits.

