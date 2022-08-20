UAE's five-year multiple-entry tourist visas: How to apply; who is eligible

Deel had inked partnership with the government to offer relocation support
Visitors of all nationalities can now avail of a five-year, multiple-entry tourist visa to the UAE. With the visa, tourists can enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days during each visit.
Holders can extend the visas for another 90 days without leaving the country. The visa allows families outside the country to spend more time with their loved ones in the UAE.
Immigration experts have said the visa programme is also crucial for businesses aiming to bring employees in and out of the country for meetings, conferences and other events.
Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the five-year tourist visa scheme in March 2021 during a Cabinet session. The first visas were issued soon after.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, "During a cabinet meeting I chaired, we approved a new Remote Work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country."
He added, "We also approved multiple-entry tourist visas for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE's status as a global economic capital."
Where can one apply for the multiple entry five-year tourist visa?
The application process for the five-year tourist visa is relatively straightforward. Applications can be made online via the Federal Authorities for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) portal.
Applicants who want a visa from within the country can approach accredited typing centres, such as the Amer247 Immigration Services centres.
What documents are required for the visa?
How to apply for a 5-year tourist visa in Dubai?
Those wishing to apply for a five-year tourist visa from Dubai must apply on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website and mobile application.
GDRFA-Dubai Smart Application
GDRFA Website:
AMER Center
Note: A text message + an email is sent to the customer with the status of the application:
How much does it cost?
According to the service card on the GDRFA website, an application for a five-year multiple entry visa costs Dh1500
ICP Application
Applicants can use the website, service centre, call centre, innovative application, and in-person attendance to apply for the visa.
According to ICP, the five-year visa is issued to family members to obtain a multi-entry tourist visa for a period of (five-years). It allows the beneficiary to stay in the country continuously, not exceeding (90) days. It may be expanded to a period not exceeding 180 days during the year.
Web portal/ mobile
Service centres
Typing Centres
How much does it cost?
Request fees: Dh100
Issue fees: Dh100
E-service fees: Dh28
ICA fees: Dh22
Terms and conditions to keep in mind
According to the ICA, the application will be cancelled electronically after the lapse of (30) days if the application is returned due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.
ICP will cancel the application if it is returned (3) times due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.
Issuance fees are refunded only if the Federal Authority rejects the application for Identity and Citizenship.
Can I extend my visa when I'm still in the UAE?
The initial visa is issued with a 90-day stay in the UAE a year from the date of first entry. This can be extended once for an additional 90-day period. The maximum permitted duration of stay under this visa cannot exceed 180 days in a year.
ALSO READ:
- dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
Deel had inked partnership with the government to offer relocation support
Agreement with San Francisco-based startup to fast-track issuance of residencies
Ruler of Dubai congratulated all the toppers from Grade12
The Emirates will be one of the first countries to enjoy this facility under the ETA scheme
Industry experts say the top three categories of residency are golden, silver and retirement visas
Expats can obtain long-term residency when investing in property worth no less than Dh2 million
Sweeping reforms to Emirates' entry and residency scheme make it easier for people to come to Dubai and make it a long-standing base for themselves
Provides services to employees at their workplace, process takes between 15 and 30 minutes