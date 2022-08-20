UAE's five-year multiple-entry tourist visas: How to apply; who is eligible

Holders can extend their stays for another 90 days without leaving the country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 6:01 PM

Visitors of all nationalities can now avail of a five-year, multiple-entry tourist visa to the UAE. With the visa, tourists can enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days during each visit.

Holders can extend the visas for another 90 days without leaving the country. The visa allows families outside the country to spend more time with their loved ones in the UAE.

Immigration experts have said the visa programme is also crucial for businesses aiming to bring employees in and out of the country for meetings, conferences and other events.

Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the five-year tourist visa scheme in March 2021 during a Cabinet session. The first visas were issued soon after.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, "During a cabinet meeting I chaired, we approved a new Remote Work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country."

He added, "We also approved multiple-entry tourist visas for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE's status as a global economic capital."

Where can one apply for the multiple entry five-year tourist visa?

The application process for the five-year tourist visa is relatively straightforward. Applications can be made online via the Federal Authorities for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) portal.

Applicants who want a visa from within the country can approach accredited typing centres, such as the Amer247 Immigration Services centres.

What documents are required for the visa?

Bank statement for the last six months to prove that you have a balance of USD 4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies

Proof of UAE health insurance

Photocopies of the front and last page of your passport

Recent coloured passport-sized photographs which you must take against a white background

Visitors may also need to provide additional documents during their UAE five-year multiple entry visa application, including:

A copy of the flight ticket

Proof of residence, like an invitation letter from friends and family in the UAE

Hotel bookings or lease agreement.

How to apply for a 5-year tourist visa in Dubai?

Those wishing to apply for a five-year tourist visa from Dubai must apply on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website and mobile application.

GDRFA-Dubai Smart Application

Download the GDRFA-Dubai application through the authorized stores: Apple store/Play store Register a new user account (in case there is no account registered) Select the required service Attach the required documents Pay the fees due for the service Submit the request

GDRFA Website:

Log in to the website Register a new user account (in case there is no account) Select the required service Attach the required documents Pay the fees due for the service Submit the application

AMER Center

Head to one of AMER service centres Select the required service at the receptionist Submit the required documents to the service employee Pay the fees due for the service Submit the application

Note: A text message + an email is sent to the customer with the status of the application:

If there are missing documents on the application, the customer is notified of the need to attach the missing documents within 30 days. If the missing documents are not attached, GDRFA will cancel the application.

In case there are no missing documents in the application, GDRFA will notify the customer of the approval, and the authority will send the approved application by email.

How much does it cost?

According to the service card on the GDRFA website, an application for a five-year multiple entry visa costs Dh1500

A collection commission of Dh20 is added per transaction / Commercial Bank of Dubai

A collection commission is added: Dh50 for companies and Dh15 for individuals / Emaratech Company

If the application is submitted through AMER Centers, a fee of Dh100 will be added.

ICP Application

Applicants can use the website, service centre, call centre, innovative application, and in-person attendance to apply for the visa.

According to ICP, the five-year visa is issued to family members to obtain a multi-entry tourist visa for a period of (five-years). It allows the beneficiary to stay in the country continuously, not exceeding (90) days. It may be expanded to a period not exceeding 180 days during the year.

Web portal/ mobile

Access the smart services system (digital identity or username). Search for the service you want to apply for. Fill in the application data, where applicable Pay the service fee (if any)

Service centres

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Centre Get a queue ticket and wait. Submission of the application fulfilling all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee Pay the service fee (if any)

Typing Centres

Visit the nearest Typing Center accredited by ICP Submission of the application fulfilling all conditions and documents (if any) to the typing centre employee Pay the service fee (if any)

How much does it cost?

Request fees: Dh100

Issue fees: Dh100

E-service fees: Dh28

ICA fees: Dh22

Terms and conditions to keep in mind

According to the ICA, the application will be cancelled electronically after the lapse of (30) days if the application is returned due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.

ICP will cancel the application if it is returned (3) times due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.

Issuance fees are refunded only if the Federal Authority rejects the application for Identity and Citizenship.

Can I extend my visa when I'm still in the UAE?

The initial visa is issued with a 90-day stay in the UAE a year from the date of first entry. This can be extended once for an additional 90-day period. The maximum permitted duration of stay under this visa cannot exceed 180 days in a year.

