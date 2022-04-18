UAE visas for jobs, tourism, visit: New entry system announced

Dubai: New AI, coding licence launched; employees to get 10-year Golden Visa
The first of its kind initiative in the world.
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 month ago
A new system announced on Monday offers a variety of visa types for different visit purposes.
For the first time, the new scheme does not require a host or sponsor. Major improvements include facilitating the entry requirements for all visa types, and offering flexible visa durations that meet the needs of the visitors and the purpose of the visit.
In addition, all entry visas are available for single or multiple entry and can be renewed for similar period(s) and are valid for 60 days from their issuance date.
This visa is introduced with the aim of attracting young talents and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities available in the country. It is granted to those classified in the first or second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the fresh graduates of the best 500 universities in the world. The minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.
Easy entry without requiring sponsor or host to encourage investors and entrepreneurs to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE.
In addition to the regular tourist visa that is sponsored by tourism establishment in the UAE, a five-year multi-entry tourist visa was introduced.
This type does not require a sponsor. It allows the person to stay in the country for up to 90 continuous days, and it may be extended for a similar period, provided that the entire period of stay does not exceed 180 days in one year.
This visa requires proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the last six months prior to submitting the application.
A visitor can apply for this entry permit if he or she is a relative or friend of a UAE citizen or resident. It does not require a sponsor or a host.
This type is intended for those who have a temporary work assignment like probation testing or project-based mission, and is sponsored by the employer. It requires a temporary work contract or a letter from the employer clarifying the visit purpose and proof of health fitness to work.
This type is intended for those attending training and study courses and/or participating in internship programmes. The sponsor can be universities or educational or research institutions licensed in the country or government or private entities.
It requires a letter from the entity, clarifying the details of the study or training or internship programme and its duration.
