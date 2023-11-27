UAE: Didn't renew your Emirates ID in time? How to request exemption from late fines

Photo: Shihab

The Emirates ID card is mandatory for all residents of the UAE: it proves their identity and residency details and is also required for all documentation in the country. Failure to renew or update the card within 30 days from the date of expiry can result in late fines of Dh20 per day, which can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000.

Good news, though: Emiratis and residents can request exemptions from penalties under certain circumstances. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security outlines specific eligibility criteria that individuals must meet to qualify for the fines to be waived.

Eligibility for exemption:

An individual who left the country and spent more than three months outside the country, and the validity of his identity card expired after the date of their departure from the country. An individual whose identity card has expired after being deported by an order, an administrative decision, or a judicial ruling, or whose passport is seized pending cases, provided that this is proven by a letter or a receipt issued by the competent authorities that deported him or suspended him pending cases. An individual who has not been issued an identity card for the period before obtaining the nationality of the country and before obtaining the family book. A bed-ridden person or suffering from a contagious disease or partial or full disability. This has to be proven with a medical certificate issued by relevant authorities in the country. Staff of diplomatic or consular missions in the country and those under their care Elder people (70 years and older) who are unable to visit customer happiness centers in different emirates are exempted from delay fines, provided their age is proved by their family book, passport or any other document approved in the UAE and states the customer’s age. Emiratis under the social security system and those under their sponsorship need to prove their financial status with an official certificate issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs or other relevant authorities to be exempted from fines. If the delay in updating or renewing the Emirates ID card is due to a computer error, fines can be waived.

How to apply

Applying for the Emirates ID late penalty exemption is free of charge.

To initiate the exemption request process, individuals must start by submitting a request for ID card renewal through one of the approved printing offices, electronically through authority’s website or via the smart application.

Following this, the system will display the fees associated with the Emirates ID card, including any late fees incurred. If the applicant qualifies for exemption, the request can be submitted through the smart services system, along with the required documents.

The progress of the application can be tracked, and the final result, whether approval or rejection, will be communicated. Residents will then receive an SMS with the application number and within 48 hours another text message stating whether the application has been accepted or not will be sent. If it has been rejected then the applicant is asked to pay the fine within the stipulated number of days. Subsequently, the application process for the ID card can be completed.

