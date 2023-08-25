Sharjah residents report power outage in multiple neighbourhoods

Operators are reminded to obtain the necessary licences from the competent authorities
A widespread power outage has been reported in several parts of Sharjah on mid-day Friday. Taking to social media, residents said there is no electricity in Al Majaz, Al Tawun, Al Nahda areas.
.“There is no power in our area for 15 minutes,” N. Malik, a resident in Al Majaz, told Khaleej Times. “Initially I thought it was a technical problem at my flat but when I checked with watchman, I found there was no electricity in our entire area."
Zameer Awan, who lives in Al Wada Street, added: “When I reached home after work, I was surprised to see no power in my building. Then I checked with the shopkeepers and they told me that there was no power in our area."
Due to the hot weather, many residents have reportedly decided to go to the malls. One resident, however, said he was surprised to see there was also no electricity at nearby Zahia Mall.
More details to follow
