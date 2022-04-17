Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Try these easy-to-make Iftar recipes at home

UAE-based blogger details the preparation of some delectable treats to share with family this Ramadan

By CT Desk Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 11:00 AM Last updated: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 11:01 AM

STARTER – POTATO BITES CHAAT

INGREDIENTS

CHILLI GARLIC POTATO BITES

Boiled potatoes - 3

Tbsp Oil- 2

Tsp Garlic - 1

Tsp Chilli flakes - 2

Cup Water - 1

Gram Rice Flour - 100

Salt to Taste

CHAAT

Masala Boondi

Green Chutney

Sev

Chaat Masala

Jeera Powder

Yogurt (Dahi)

Coriander leaves and

pomegranate seeds for garnish

PREPARATION

CHILLI GARLIC POTATO BITES

1.Grate the potatoes and keep them aside.

2. Heat a pan, sauté garlic and chilli flakes in oil.

3. Add rice flour to the pan. Let it cook for some time. Pour in water and mix it well till the rice flour becomes a soft dough. Remove it from heat.

4. In a bowl, mix together grated potatoes and rice flour dough.

5. From this dough, roll out small bite-sized balls using your hands. Deep fry the balls.

6. Potato bites are ready!

FOR CHAAT

1. Crush or smash the Potato bites into small pieces and flatten them.

2. Add some soaked Masala Boondi on top of the potato bites.

3. Sprinkle some Green Chutney on it.

4. Top it with some whisked Yogurt (Dahi).

5. Sprinkle some Jeera Powder and Chaat Masala as per your taste.

6. Add lots of Sev and Garnish it with coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds.

MAINS – YAKHNI MUTTON

INGREDIENTS

Mutton (Lamb)1kg

WHOLE SPICES

Cardamom10 – 15

Cinnamon stick – 1

Bay Leaves – 2

Black Pepper – 8 - 10

Cloves – 8 - 10

Star anise – 1

Tsp Cumin – 1

Big Tomatoes – 3

1 Small bunch of coriander leaves

Leaves of spinach – 8 -10

Dill leaves

Ginger – 2-inch

Green Chilies – 5

Salt, Coriander Powder, Red Chili Powder, Turmeric Powder, and Garam Masala

PREPARATION

1. Take a deep vessel dish, add little oil and some crushed cardamom.

2. Sauté till you smell its aroma and add the washed mutton.

3. Sauté till all the water is released and dried (takes up to 15 minutes or more depending on the meat).

4. Then add all the whole spices; cardamom, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, black pepper, cloves, star anise, cumin.

5. Sauté the lamb with spices and let it cook on medium flame for 10 minutes.

6. Add all the spices; salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and mix well.

7. Once the spices are well mixed, add the chopped tomatoes.

8. After the tomato mixes with the meat, add the spinach, green chili, ginger, dill leaves and coriander leaves.

9. Mix well and add four glasses or more of water to soak the meat completely.

10. Bring to a boil and cover with lid. Leave it on low flame for 45 minutes or till the meat is fully soft.

11. Top it with Garam Masala for some flavour.

DESSERT – SEV BARFI

INGREDIENTS

Chickpea Flour – 2 cups/200gms

or Unsalted Sev ready-made

Roasted Mava – 1 cup/225gms

Sugar – 1 cup/200gms

Full Cream Milk –500ml

Ghee – ¼ cup

Yellow Food Colour –1 pinch (optional)

Almonds – ¼ cup

Pistachios – 1 tbsp

Green Cardamoms – 7

Oil - for frying

PREPARATION

1. In a pan, add sugar along with half cup of water. Cook it until the sugar dissolves in the water.

2. Once the sugar has melted, add milk and half cup of roasted mava in it.

3. Add a pinch of yellow colored food powder and mix well. (Optional)

4. Cook the mixture until it boils. Then crush the Sev to add it in the boiling

mixture of milk and mava.

5. Cook the mixture while stirring

continuously on high flame until it has the desired consistency.

6. Add more milk if needed and cook until it becomes thick again.

7. Add 2 tablespoons of clarified butter, cardamom powder and mix them well till the mixtures gets thick.

8. Set it aside to cool. Take a plate and place butter paper on it. Spread some clarified butter on it for smoothness.

9. Add crumbled mava on the mixture after it has cooled.

10. Spread the mixture evenly on the tray. Garnish it with chopped dry fruits.

11. Leave the barfi to set and then cut it. Cut the pieces to your desired size and separate them by heating the tray from the bottom.

12. You can store it in the refrigerator and consume it within a week.

TO MAKE SEV AT HOME

1. Take 2 cups of chickpea flour in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of clarified butter to it.

2. Prepare a soft dough by adding some water. Knead the dough to ensure there are no lumps in it.

3. Set the dough aside for 10-15 minutes.

4. Preheat the oil to prepare the Sev. Take a Sev maker and attach the plate with fine holes in it. Press the machine and spread the Sev around the edges of the wok for frying.

5. Turn the Sev when foam reduces and fry them until they are light brown in color.

Recipes courtesy UAE-based food blogger Rihea Sadarangani