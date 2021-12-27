Pope's 3 key words for a marriage amid Covid pandemic: 'Please, thanks, sorry'

The Emirati entrepreneur talks to us about starting her beauty brand in the pandemic.
Life and Living2 weeks ago
Pope Francis sought Sunday to encourage married couples, acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems but urging couples to seek help and always remember three key words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”
Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating Jesus’ family. It came halfway through a yearlong celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a big family rally in Rome.
Speaking at his studio window Sunday, Francis said he intended the letter to be his “Christmas present to married couples." He urged them to keep having children to fight the “demographic winter" which, in Italy, has led to one of the lowest birthrates in the world.
“Maybe we aren't born into an exceptional, problem-free family, but our family is our story — everyone has to think: It’s my story,” he said. “They are our roots: If we cut them, life dries up!"
In the letter, Francis said lockdowns and quarantines had forced families to spend more time together. But he noted that such enforced togetherness at times tested the patience of parents and siblings alike and in some cases led to real difficulties.
“Pre-existing problems were aggravated, creating conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable. Many even experienced the breakup of a relationship,” Francis wrote.
He offered his closeness to those families and reminded parents that the breakup of a marriage is particularly hard on children, who look to their parents as a constant source of stability, love, trust and strength.
“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed," he said. “Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together."
He urged parents to keep seeking help to try to overcome conflicts, including through prayer. “Remember also that forgiveness heals every wound,” he said.
He repeated a refrain he has often used when meeting with families and married couples, listing the three most important words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”
Picking up the theme in his remarks to tourists and passers-by in St. Peter's Square, Francis said a failure to make peace before going to bed at night can lead to a “cold war" the next morning.
“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due to prolonged periods of silence and from unchecked selfishness!" he said. “Sometimes it even ends up in physical and moral violence. This lacerates harmony and kills the family."
He urged families to put down their cellphones at the dinner table and talk. “It's sad to see a family at lunch, each one with his or her own cell phone not speaking to one another, everyone talking to the mobile phone," he said.
ALSO READ:
Then when an argument breaks out, each one repeats their refrains “staging a comedy they've already seen where everyone wants to be right and in the end a cold silence falls. That sharp, cold silence, after a family discussion, is ugly, so very ugly!" he said.
He urged parents to think not of themselves but others, and to pray “for the gift of peace."
The Emirati entrepreneur talks to us about starting her beauty brand in the pandemic.
Life and Living2 weeks ago
Young participants created seven objects in total, ranging from triangle to diamond, using various geometrical designs as stencils
Life and Living2 weeks ago
Have you ever tried skateboarding?
Life and Living3 weeks ago
He spoke to City Times about what inspired him to write the memoir.
Life and Living3 weeks ago
Winners say they will use the money to surprise loved ones and donate to charity; 26 winners share second prize of Dh1,000,000.
Life and Living3 weeks ago
When these playing cards came along, there was a ripple of excitement in our sandy Karama playground.
Life and Living1 month ago
Luke Coutinho tells City Times about the importance of integrative health.
Life and Living1 month ago
Double dates are like first dates, but with twice the anxiety.
Life and Living1 month ago