'Love the vibe of the place': Bibliophiles flock to Sharjah International Book Fair

Over 2,000 publishers brought more than 1.5 million titles to the fair that will run for 12 days at the Sharjah Expo Centre

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 6:44 PM

Bibliophiles, families and readers flocked to the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) that kicked off on Wednesday. From colourful performances and a variety of books to educational workshops and interesting panel discussions, there were plenty of options for visitors to choose from on the first day of the fair.

Over 2,000 publishers brought more than 1.5 million titles to the fair that will run for 12 days at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

For Syrian-Venezuelan couple Hiba and Waleed, it was a great opportunity to shop for some books for their young children, 3-year-old Ilyas and 2-year-old Valencia. “We bought some board books for Valencia and some number books for Ilyas,” said Hiba. “They are very excited about it and can’t wait to go home so that we can read it together.”

This is not the first time that Hiba has brought the children to the fair. “I work at a stand here so I like to bring the kids with me,” she said. “I brought them last year too. It is a great way for them to discover books as they have such a rich environment here. It is not just about the books. There are so many fun activities around. My children love coming to SIBF.”

Newcomers

Every year the number of publishers coming to the SIBF has been increasing steadily. This year there are publishers from 108 countries presenting their books at the fair.

Núria Cabutí, CEO of Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial, the largest Spanish-language publishing house in the world, was attending the SIBF for the first time and she was excited to be there. “I have been hearing of this book fair for many years,” she said. “But I had never really got the opportunity to learn more about it until last year when the Sharjah Book Authority representatives came to a book fair in Guadalajara book fair in Mexico last year. We met, exchanged ideas and then I got invited to come here.”

Núria is hoping that by coming here, there will be an increase in exchange between the Spanish-speaking world and Arab countries. “I think we could learn a lot from each other,” she said. “I hope that this is the start of a new relationship and who knows? Maybe we will come back with a stall next year.”

Activities

A lineup of 130 theatrical performances will be showcased during the event, including the play Barcode Prison- the most significant Emirati theatrical production in 2023. Additionally, children have a chance to participate in workshops like art based on calligraphy, Photoshop and 3D drawing.

Students will also get the opportunity to interact with several noted personalities like Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, American astronaut Sunitha Williams and Canadian journalist, author, and public speaker Malcolm Gladwell among others.

Indian college student Anand was coming back to work part-time at the SIBF for the second year. The BBA student said he chooses to skip class and come for the event because it gives him some real-world experience. “I really enjoy it,” he said. “To be honest, I am not a big reader but this is a great opportunity to meet a lot of people and I love the vibe of the place.”

According to Anand, the fair gets very busy over the weekend. “Some days you are just constantly dealing with customers,” he said. “It gets tiring but I enjoy it.”

