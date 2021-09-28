Dubai Diaries: What is your comfort zone?
For many, it is their work space - their desk, the people they work with.
Do you have a comfort zone? It could be a special corner of your home, a seat in your favourite coffee shop, a jogging track along the beach, or even (and I know this is the case for many), your desk at your workplace. Since I joined Khaleej Times nine years ago I’ve been lucky enough to have worked at the same desk, which has been transformed over the years through multiple makeovers.
I spot some raised eyebrows; yes, I like to make my immediate surroundings look pretty, and welcoming. I do a lot of decor improvising at home, using off days partly to indulge a love for rearranging and settling, which also helps clear my head; I find these pastimes very therapeutic.
At work, being glued to the computer most of the time, I give the old eyes a welcome break by reorganising my small collection of novels — myriad authors from around the world share space with a gigantic dictionary which may be obsolete, but I haven’t the heart to discard it.
Sometimes, I check whether the tiny plants giving my desk an earthy vibe have enough water — ultimately leaving it up to Ali, our office boy and resident plant expert, to see that they’re well watered and cared for.
A part of my office space that never fails to inspire a smile is the random collection of greeting cards and postcards from friends and family over the years that I’ve tacked to my desk, a little bit of home nesting in my workplace.
A colourful abstract-like Eiffel Tower vies for my attention, as does an ancient Japanese monument, and a pair of bedouins serenely leading a camel across the desert.
At times my eyes hover to the desks nearby, noting the untidy, the well-organised, the bare, and the cluttered ones with interest. These belong to colleagues who have for years had my back, inspired me and lifted my spirits when I was down.
I see a little bit of them in their workspaces, the tea-stained mugs, the eclectic stationery collections, a stash of chocolate, the little souvenirs collected over time from personal or friends’ travels — much like the greeting cards I love so much that surround me.
When I mull over these physical spaces and what connects them to us — I realise it’s also the warmth of the people who inhabit them that contributes hugely to a kind of shared comfort zone. I love my desk — but I also love that I’m surrounded by the kind of colleagues who can make the worst day better with their encouraging words, who help you through some dark times of your life, who can match your sense of humour and laugh at the silliest things that others don’t find even remotely funny.
For the long period of Covid where we worked remotely I realised what I missed most was the daily interaction — virtual meetings always paled by comparison.
Not only did I miss my desk, with all its quirky energy, but also the people who make my office space what it is — a joy to work in, a place which has both personal and professional takeaways on an almost daily basis, for which I’m ever thankful.
-
Life and Living
Dubai Diaries: What is your comfort zone?
For many, it is their work space - their desk, the people they work... READ MORE
-
News
Director Nahla Al Fahad says UAE women are...
Emirati movie maker and key Expo figure astounded by the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai diaries: Why sports docs like Schumacher...
Are they perfect entertainment? READ MORE
-
Life and Living
Dubai Diaries: My 15 minutes of fame
What would you do to win an Aston Martin? READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
-
Europe
Explosion hits building in Gothenburg, 25 in...
Swedish police said on its website that it was working to evacuate... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave announced
Employees can avail the leaves till the event ends on March 31, 2022 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan add Expo logo to Twitter...
The Dubai Media Office also has the logo of Expo 2020 Dubai on their... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
27 September 2021
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US dollar
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Woman wakes up from coma after eight months