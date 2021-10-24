Video: Dh1,000 fine for gathering at traffic accident, fire sites in UAE

Photo: Screen grab

Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi police warns against sharing pictures, videos on social media

By Web Report Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 5:00 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 5:04 PM

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence have called on the public to avoid gathering at traffic accidents sites or fires.

Curious onlookers can obstruct arrival of ambulances, emergency vehicles, traffic patrols and civil defence in carrying out their duty and hinder rescue efforts.

Police said that Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates a fine of Dh1,000 for obstructing traffic (by gathering) during accidents.

Residents should make way for emergency vehicles to reach the accident sites as quickly as possible.

The police explained that crowding usually leads to some other accidents due to motorists stopping at the incident sites and curious pedestrians crossing roads - oblivious of traffic flow. This exposes them to be run over by other vehicles.

This warning came as Abu Dhabi Police shared a video on social media that showed crowd gathering at a fire site, blocking traffic.

The authority also warned against taking videos of the vehicles involved in accidents or of the injured.

Anyone filming and sharing footage of accidents on social media will be liable to a jail term and fine.