UAE: No criminal action will be taken against those aged 11 and below

Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country

By Wam Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 3:49 PM

The UAE’s Public Prosecution on Wednesday announced via a tweet that no criminal action shall be initiated against any person who - at the time of prepetrating the crime - has not attained the age of 11 years, according to Article 64 of Federal Decree-Law No.31 for 2021 concerning Penal Code.

The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its campaign aimed at promoting the legal culture among members of the community, as well as raising the public's awareness about the law and the country's legislations.