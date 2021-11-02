UAE: 23 food outlets fined, 1,673 warned for violating health regulations

If the receipt doesn't mention an additional amount, the company is responsible for delivering belongings without seeking more payment
A total of 23 food establishments were fined by Ajman Municipality for violating the health regulations and displaying food products that were found to be non-compliant with health requirements.
The municipality also issued warnings to 1,673 food outlets.
The errant food establishments were fined for displaying expired foodstuffs, or non-compliant with specifications, improper storage temperatures, and the use of unlicensed or approved sites for display and circulation operations.
The municipality inspectors have taken the necessary measures against the violating food establishment to ensure that foods that do not conform to health requirements are not sold.
Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said that the municipality seeks continuous development and application of best local and international practices, especially in the public health and environment sector, to preserve the health and safety of the community.
He pointed out the development of a plan which includes many initiatives and projects, aimed at activating the control and inspection processes, in order to ensure the health and safety of the community.
