Introducing new programmes to keep in sync with times
The University of Sharjah will soon introduce a variety of new academic programmes to boost future training.
For more than 20 years, the University of Sharjah has provided its academic, scientific and research services as a comprehensive public university for all academic disciplines. The University was established in 1997 under the kind patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. It is considered one of the best universities locally and regionally and it occupies a high national ranking according to latest international rankings.
The University of Sharjah includes 14 colleges, that include the College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Dentistry, College of Health Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Computing and Informatics, College of Sciences, College of Business Administration, College of Law, College of Communication, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, College of Fine Arts and Design, and College of Graduate Studies.
Study programmes to suit the labour market
The University of Sharjah offers 109 accredited academic programs in various scientific disciplines including 55 Undergraduate programmes, 37 Master’s programmes, 15 PhD programmes and two Postgraduate Diploma programmes.
The number of students studying at the University of Sharjah in the various stages of bachelors, diplomas and graduate studies is more than 16,000 students, and the number of graduates exceeds 32,000 graduates from different regions of the world.
New courses in the offing
The University of Sharjah is now offering the following new programmes — Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood at the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Master of Science in Adult Critical Care Nursing and Master of Science in Environmental Health at the College of Health Sciences; Master of Science in Environmental Science and Engineering at the College of Engineering; PhD in Communication at the College of Communication; Master of Science in Diabetes Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Ultrasound Technology Applications at the College of Medicine; Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) at the College of Pharmacy; Master of Science in Astronomy and Space Sciences, Master of Science in Geographic Information System and Remote Sensing, and Master of Science in Physics in the College of Sciences.
The University has plans to offer more Doctorate, Master and Bachelor programmes in highly demanded disciplines especially in information technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare and engineering.
-
Supplements
Introducing new programmes to keep in sync with...
The University of Sharjah will soon introduce a variety of new... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Working towards a better tomorrow
AUS focuses on teaching and learning and is committed to research and ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Accelerate your MBA and career with The...
Students tend to enrol in an MBA programme once in their lives, so... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Earn an Australian degree closer to home and...
The Dubai campus ensures that students who are unable to travel... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats, 2 firms fined Dh160 million for money...
The convicts, also involved in drug trafficking, have been jailed. READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews