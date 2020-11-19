Introducing new programmes to keep in sync with times

The University of Sharjah will soon introduce a variety of new academic programmes to boost future training.

For more than 20 years, the University of Sharjah has provided its academic, scientific and research services as a comprehensive public university for all academic disciplines. The University was established in 1997 under the kind patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. It is considered one of the best universities locally and regionally and it occupies a high national ranking according to latest international rankings.

The University of Sharjah includes 14 colleges, that include the College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Dentistry, College of Health Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Computing and Informatics, College of Sciences, College of Business Administration, College of Law, College of Communication, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, College of Fine Arts and Design, and College of Graduate Studies.

Study programmes to suit the labour market

The University of Sharjah offers 109 accredited academic programs in various scientific disciplines including 55 Undergraduate programmes, 37 Master’s programmes, 15 PhD programmes and two Postgraduate Diploma programmes.

The number of students studying at the University of Sharjah in the various stages of bachelors, diplomas and graduate studies is more than 16,000 students, and the number of graduates exceeds 32,000 graduates from different regions of the world.

New courses in the offing

The University of Sharjah is now offering the following new programmes — Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood at the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Master of Science in Adult Critical Care Nursing and Master of Science in Environmental Health at the College of Health Sciences; Master of Science in Environmental Science and Engineering at the College of Engineering; PhD in Communication at the College of Communication; Master of Science in Diabetes Management and Postgraduate Diploma in Ultrasound Technology Applications at the College of Medicine; Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) at the College of Pharmacy; Master of Science in Astronomy and Space Sciences, Master of Science in Geographic Information System and Remote Sensing, and Master of Science in Physics in the College of Sciences.

The University has plans to offer more Doctorate, Master and Bachelor programmes in highly demanded disciplines especially in information technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare and engineering.