8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, October 19
It's a lovely Tuesday, October 19, and you're listening to today's edition of 8@8 with David Light: your only UAE podcast bringing the news first thing every weekday morning. On today's programme, we're getting very excited about the Ain Dubai opening, there are job openings in Internet City and Apple has released a few tasty techy products. Come on in!
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, October 19
It's a lovely Tuesday, October 19, and you're listening to today's... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, October 18
It's October 18 and if you don't like Mondays, don't worry, 8@8 with... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, October 17
It's a brand new week in the UAE and we're back bringing you 8@8 with ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, October 14
It's Thursday at last and you're ready for the weekend, we're sure.... READ MORE
-
News
UAE surpasses US, UK to rank 11th in nation brand
Successful handling of Covid-19 and achievements in science and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...
Authorities have blamed rule-breakers and unvaccinated people for the ... READ MORE
-
Americas
3 Indian-Americans selected for White House...
The President's Commission on White House Fellows called this year's... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning ahead; humidity to hit ...
The temperature will rise to 35 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex 2021
18 October 2021
Education
CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12
18 October 2021
MENA
Fire erupts at major oil refinery in Kuwait