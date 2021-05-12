KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, May 12

David Light /Dubai
david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 12, 2021

We can't be too subtle about this: it's Eid tomorrow! But before we dive into the festivities proper, 8@8 with David Light is bringing you all the news you need to head into the long weekend. In today's show, we're discussing every holiday matter you could possibly desire, how you can become a volunteer with the mounted police in Dubai and Bollywood's Salman Khan speaking to Khaleej Times. Come on in!


David Light

David is originally from the United Kingdom and has been a journalist in the UAE for 12 years. A keen lifestyle writer, his work centres on motoring, dining, travel, film and local and international entertainment. When he is not at his desk, David enjoys taking a motorbike out for an early ride, delving into a historical biography or exploring new languages and countries. Email him about any of his stories or to reach out about one of your own.




