8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 18
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, August 18th's edition of 8@8 with David Light where we're bringing you all the latest headlines first thing. On today's programme we have a bundle of Covid and travel updates, a gang that has been fined Dh860 million, a CEO offering prizes for losing weight and some very important India-Pakistan cricket news. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, August 18
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, August 18th's edition of 8@8... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, August 17
And we're back with Tuesday's edition of 8@8 with David Light, your... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Monday, August 16
It's Monday, August 16 and you're beginning it here on 8@8 with David ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
Startech Podcast: How UAE's Kitopi is...
In this week's StarTech we chat with the co-founder of Kitopi, Sam... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi to adjust prices for Express...
This is in line with the efforts to respond to the needs of all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: New rapid PCR test norms for...
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi travel: 6 countries removed from green...
Travellers from these six countries will need to quarantine on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Taliban vow no revenge, assure peace
The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and... READ MORE