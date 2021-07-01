HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 1 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 1, 2021

Happy July 1 and happy Dubai Summer Surprises day one and all, it's lovely to have you with us here on 8@8 with David Light for all the headlines coming out of the UAE first thing. This morning, stories include Eid Al Adha dates, busy weekends at DXB and a hotel flash sale to celebrate DSS. Come on in!