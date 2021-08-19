HOME > KT Podcasts 8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, August 19 David Light /Dubai david@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 19, 2021

Thanks for dropping in on Thursday's edition of 8@8 with David Light where the latest news from the UAE on today's programme includes all the Covid and travel updates you need, a whole bundle of Golden Visa headlines and details of an online scam of which you should be very aware. Come on in!