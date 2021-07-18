8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, June 24
It's a new week in the UAE and we're gearing up for the very long Eid break. Good job you have 8@8 with David Light to guide you through, bringing you all the latest headlines relating to the holiday right here in one easy-listening morning podcast. Come on in!
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Podcasts
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Sunday, June 24
It's a new week in the UAE and we're gearing up for the very long Eid ... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, July 15
Happy Thursday, one and all and welcome to the final 8@8 with David... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Wednesday, July 14
And we're back this Wednesday, July 14 with so many Eid stories... READ MORE
-
KT Podcasts
8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, July 13
Make sure you're comfortable and 8@8 with David Light will begin,... READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Tickets go on sale today
Ticket prices start from Dh95 for a day and go up to Dh495 for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Traffic jam on Mohammed Bin...
Dubai Police have advised motorists to take caution. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: How residents plan to spend days off ...
Some expats will remain busy entertaining others. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines: Pacquiao ousted as ruling party...
The senator and boxing star was mulling a presidential bid. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages