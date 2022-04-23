Xpressions Style launches at Al Ghurair Centre

The new stores of Xpressions Style showcases a store image with a distinct attention to the design of its stores, décor and other aesthetics.

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:26 PM

Xpressions Style has recently unveiled its new store at Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai. The brand is continuing a strong pace of expansion across the country, as it marks its 40th store in the UAE and sixth store in Dubai. Xpressions Style is a member of the Al Safeer Group of Companies, which has a strong foothold across various industries in the UAE.

The new stores of Xpressions Style showcases a store image with a distinct attention to the design of its stores, décor and other aesthetics. It continues to revamp and redesign its existing stores to deliver the best shopping experience for all customers.

Its expansion into the digital world allows customers to make online purchases or place orders through Xpressions Style’s social media pages, making the brand highly accessible in today’s world.