Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Series inspiring users to 'Live Vivid'

Redmi Note 12 Series continues to bring flagship-exclusive features to upper-mid-range devices, redefining photography, and overall user experience

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM

Xiaomi has announced the highly anticipated release of the Redmi Note 12 Series in the GCC region. The launch event was held at the W Hotel in Dubai as part of Xiaomi's commitment to bringing innovative products to the region. More than 200 attendees from across the GCC, including content creators, tech editors, media, and authorised dealers were present to witness the unveiling of the new smartphones. The popular lineup features five exciting devices: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 12S, and Redmi Note 12, with prices starting at Dh699.

A large experience zone was set up at the event to provide guests with a first-hand experience of the impressive features of the new series. The attendees tested out the various features of the smartphones and other AIoT products, including the most advanced Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra, leaving them impressed by their capabilities.

Ronnie Wang, Xiaomi’s general manager of the Middle East Region, was pleased to announce that Xiaomi has secured second position in the Middle East's mobile market for 2022. Moreover, Xiaomi has also made significant progress by climbing up 72 positions in the Fortune Global 500 rankings in 2022 and now holds the 266th position. It has advanced more than 200 positions in four years, making it the fastest-growing Chinese technology company.

Flagship features that inspire users to 'Live vivid'

Building upon the incredible success of the Redmi Note 11 Series, the Redmi Note 12 Series once again delivers remarkable enhancements to the features that matter most to its fans. These upgrades include the camera system, battery life, charging speed, and user-friendly design, all offered at an exceptional value. With the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi is demonstrating once again its commitment to making high-end smartphone features accessible to more people in the world.

The headline-maker in Redmi Note 12 Series is Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G1 with its powerful triple camera system. Featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera, the top-of-the-line device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also offers a great photography experience, offering a large, powerful IMX766 sensor with OIS, ultra-wide and macro cameras for impressive shots even in low-light scenarios. With powerful AI software algorithms, elevated image processing speeds, and other useful utility features further complete the overall camera usage experience.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will delight users with their remarkably bright and vivid 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, which are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos supported. Together with their flexible P-OLED materials that enable slimmer bezels, both devices allow for a superb and immersive visual experience.

Both smartphones are shipped with flagship-level charging speeds, with 120W HyperCharge2 on Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and 67W fast charge on Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery for extended daily usage even under heavy content consumption. Smooth and reliable 5G performance is ensured with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 high-performing chipset.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be available via Xiaomi’s official channels starting the 7th of April at Dh 1,149.

Experience smooth impressive performance every time

Every member of the Series exceeds expectations beyond their price segment. Redmi Note 12 offers impressive performance and an enhanced entertainment experience. Boasting super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays, users are presented with stunning picture quality with accurate colours. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform respectively, operations are smooth and seamless, allowing for easy multitasking with enhanced power efficiency.

Redmi Note 12 features 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh (typ) long-lasting battery, meaning users can use more apps and take more photos without battery concerns. Add to that a solid AI triple camera, stunning Night Mode feature as well as a host of useful fun features and filters, the device is putting the kind of camera power once reserved for flagship phones in more users’ hands at budget-friendly prices.

Redmi Note 12 starts at Dh699, available via Xiaomi’s official channels starting April 7.

Wear your better self with Redmi Watch 3

Also announced yesterday is Redmi Watch 3, a stylish new smartwatch featuring a bright and clear display, various sports and health functions, and accurate multi-system GPS connectivity.

With a crystal-clear 1.75" AMOLED display, Redmi Watch 3 has been designed to ensure readability in bright sunlight. The bezel of this device is constructed with a high-gloss metal finish using NCVM technology, delivering a premium look and feel in two classic colour options: Black and Ivory. Additionally, two special edition straps and over 200 built-in watch faces are available to cater to your individual fashion taste and attitude.5

Equipped with a built-in GPS and 5ATM _x0005_waterproof rating6, it supports five major satellite positioning systems, and 121 sports modes, including six automatically recognised sports modes, along with blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep, and other health monitoring functions. With a reliable battery life of up to 12 days in typical use7, Redmi Watch 3 ensures stable and efficient performance. Adding to its appeal, it features an HD speaker and noise-cancelling microphone for smooth and clear bluetooth phone calls