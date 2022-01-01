Win up to Dh9 million this DSF with Sharaf DG

Customers have the chance to save up to Dh32,000 and more with free rewards

This DSF, on purchase of Dh500 and above, enter a chance to win the grand prize of an Audi A3. Also, get a chance to win weekly couple trips to the UEFA Champions League finals in Italy and six holidays to Georgia, Armenia or Azerbaijan.

Sharaf DG is the sponsor of the UEFA Women’s football Champions League in Europe from the Middle East.

The brand presents multiple offers on smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, audio accessories and more. Customers have the chance to save up to Dh32,000 and more with free rewards.

Customers can also avail zero per cent, interest-free installments for 24 months with Emirates NBD.

According to a Sharaf DG customer, Namita Setia: “We are excited to shop at Sharaf DG this DSF. We have been dreaming of a luxury ride and paid holidays for too long. We recently moved houses and were looking for the best deals for a home makeover.

The joy of shopping with a chance to win exciting prizes, all in one place has us coming back to Sharaf DG. Looking forward to see what’s in store for us.”