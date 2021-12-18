Win big with Joyalukkas

Jewellery retailer, Joyalukkas, is a key participant in the mega ‘Dubai Shopping Festival Raffle’ — a jewellery promotion organised by the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group.
Announcing the event, John Paul Alukkas, managing director — international operations at Joyalukkas Group, said: “The promotion is scheduled to run until January 29, 2022. It is a great opportunity for 100 jewellery buyers to win up to 25 kg worth of gold.
Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group is the organiser of the mega promotion in association with DFRE, where all customers who buy gold jewellery worth Dh500 will get a chance to take home 25 kg gold.”
The brand has also unveiled a new collection of jewellery, specially designed to meet the growing demands of the customers.
“It is a well-known fact that Joyalukkas is always in the forefront when it comes to exquisite designs and patterns. With a very strong heritage and presence across the world, we believe in offering nothing but the best in gold and diamond jewellery to our valued customers,” Alukkas added
