Western Furniture collaborates with designer Elena Salmistraro

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:50 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 4:11 PM

With showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Western Furniture LLC is a leading retailer of high-quality Italian brand furniture.

Driven by a pioneering vision, Western Furniture has attracted eminent Italian furniture brands such as Natuzzi Italia, Calligaris, Reflex Angelo, Bonaldo, Miniforms, Kristalia, Adriani and Rossi, Tomasella, Zanette, Tonin Casa, and Gamma International along with German brand Draenert under their portfolio.

The brands represented by Western Furniture offer distinctive home décor solutions that represent a connection with the past, present, and future. The jewel of the crown is Natuzzi Italia’s new collection Posidonia Collection designed by Elena Salmistraro.

Posidonia is a collection full of stories, sensations and visions. The collection’s common thread lies in the playful aesthetics of the Mediterranean Sea that frames Puglia. This poetic vision is interwoven with functional thinking that stems from Natuzzi Italia’s desire to always combine aesthetics with function.

Product designer and artist Elena Salmistraro lives and works in Milan. Along with her husband, Angelo Stoli, she founded her studio in 2009, where she has been working on architectural and design projects.

She works as a designer and artist/illustrator for the leading companies in the creative industry, including Apple, Disney, Vitra, and Lavazza to name a few.

Through her latest style, she tends to define a highly energetic communicative code that stimulates emotions and sensitivity, as well as the interplay of shapes and volumes, materials and colours that blur the line between tradition and innovation.