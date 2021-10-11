Wafi City unveils eight-week extravaganza with Wonderlab

Dubai-based shopping destination Wafi City will be hosting an eight-week festival of fun and interactive exhibits starting from September 1 to October 31. Dubbed Wonderlab, the event features an exciting mix of science, art and technology exhibits that promises to make Wafi City the go-to destination for the entire family this autumn. To add even more excitement to the activation, there will be competitions with winners receiving special gifts and a big prize courtesy of Wafi City and its retail partners.

Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, head of central marketing, Wafi Property, said: “The event is an expanded concept of WAFI’s Science Factory which was held in 2019 and was overwhelmingly received by our loyal patrons and new customers, so we decided to bring it back”.

Wafi City’s Wonderlab is an event aimed at giving visitors an entertaining and educational experience through the activations that were developed in cooperation with scientists and technology experts as well as gaming enthusiasts. We are adding it to our visitors’ shopping experience with a variety of innovative and exciting activities that will cater to people of all ages and backgrounds,” Chartier added.

Spread across six zones throughout the site, Wonderlab combines both educational and fun challenges where visitors can test their skills and knowledge of science and technology concepts, or simply enjoy the games.