Venicepromex delegation in Dubai to promote Italy’s Veneto region

Meeting in Dubai Future Foundation. (L to R ) Khalifa Al Jaziri Al Shehhi, Roberto Marcato, Mario Pozza and Marwan Al Zarouni

Two fruitful days witnessed Venicepromex protagonist in Dubai as part of a promotional programme shared between the Veneto Chamber of Commerce and the Veneto Region.

The delegation was involved in a full programme of meetings that started on January 30 with the visit organised by IICUAE to the Dubai Future Foundation, where the Veneto delegation discussed the creation of possible collaborations. On January 31, the institutional delegation, including the representative of Italian Embassy and Consulate, visited the Dubai Chamber of Commerce where Venicepromex discussed future forms of cooperation.

The visit of the delegation continued at the oﬃces of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE for the inauguration of the Veneto Business House in Dubai.

On the expectations for the future following the meetings and events organised by the region at Expo 2020 Dubai, Roberto Marcato, councilor for Economic Development of the Veneto Region, chief of delegation, said: “The most important thing is to build relationships with both governmental and territorial institutions.

We intend to give continuity to the relationships created this semester at the universal exposition to facilitate contacts between the Veneto Region and Dubai. I believe interesting osmosis can occur emirate’s reality, albeit with all the differences of the case that would undoubtedly enrich both parties.”

On the success of the meeting, Mario Pozza, president of Uniocamera Veneto, added: “Our delegation is made up of institutional and non-institutional ﬁgures. The impression so far has been very positive. We also had the opportunity to appreciate the effectiveness of the work carried out by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE.”