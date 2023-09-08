Uniplus Education event engages high school counsellors, talented students

The event brought together global university representatives, parents, students from grade 9 to 12, as well as graduated students who achieved acceptances in top universities

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 4:01 PM

Uniplus Education recently hosted the Uniplus University Fair 2023. This event brought together global university representatives, parents, students from grade 9 to 12, as well as graduated students who achieved acceptances in top universities to discuss ways to optimise each student’s application for UK, US, Canadian and Australian universities.

The main attractions of this event were the student panels, hosted by chief academic counsellor of Uniplus Education, Ravi Chand. One panel focused on the medical track of application to universities featuring Manas Saxena and Hiya Khandelwal incoming students at the University of Birmingham, University of Manchester and Syed Tamim, pre-med student at UCLA. The second panel, was a more general discussion on the overall admissions process, featuring Siddhant Tandon of Oxford University, and a student who scored a perfect score in the IB, along with a perfect score in his additional subject; Adeeb Khan, student at UBC; and Syed Tamim.

The recurring theme of this event is that education should be inclusive, and that there are many paths that students can take if they do not have the top grades, or experience difficulties meeting their conditional offer. In fact, the event saw Bilal Al-Titi and Greta Carlson from INTO University Partner talking about emerging career options. INTO offers a variety of tailored programmes for international students, including A-levels, foundation, international year one, diploma, and direct undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Additionally, Ahmed Faris, GCC manager for Oxford International Education group talked about nursing, pharmacy and medical technology and related study opportunities in the UK, US, and Canada. Oxford International is an accredited, private education provider that operates international colleges.

Along with Ravi Shankar Chand and the panelists, the flow of the event was managed by Yagiz Ozenci, head boy of Dubai International Academy (DIA), Jenya Saini from University of California Riverside, Krithvi Vasan from Emirates International School Meadows and Muhammad Mustafa, a final year bright student at Al Diyafah school.

Uniplus Global Awards were handed over to school counsellors to celebrate their contribution for successful guidance to their students. Rachana Sippy received the award for the category 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for shaping life of thousands of students from Dubai International Academy, a top Dubai school managed by Innoventures Education. Outstanding School Counselor Award went to Priti Sachdev from GIIS; Khadija Aziz from JSS Private School; Gauri Arur from Ambassador Academy; Manar Odeh from Al Nahda Boys School Abu Dhabi; Dana Abou Dehen from Al Sanawar School Al Ain; Priscilla Mathew from Arab Unity School; Lali Saji Mathew from Westminster School; Dr Abhilasha Chaube from Indian High School and Hala Hussien Abdelhamid Hassan from Yas American Academy Abu Dhabi.

A final note of the event touched on the expertise that Uniplus has in guiding students towards their dream university path, with experience of more than 25 years, and having placed more than 15,000 students in universities like MIT, Harvard, and Oxford. As Chand mentioned: "The event was a huge success, and we are honoured to be able to help students through their university journey and to express our deep sense of gratitude to the school guidance counsellors of UAE through Uniplus Global Awards."

Uniplus can be contacted at +971502310625; info@uniplusgroup.com.