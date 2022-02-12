UAE grants Golden Visa to MD of Qadri Transport

The UAE government has awarded its 10-year Golden Visa to Qamar Sultan Qadri, founder of Qadri Group, and managing director, Qadri Transport. He started his career working as a forklift operator and then moved to forklift rent and repair business on a small scale with just one forklift. Gradually, he learnt the various aspects of the business and soon he established his own transport company, Qadri Transport in 2002.

Speaking about his journey, Qadri said: “I am happy to announce that I have been felicitated with the UAE Golden Visa along with my family for my contribution in the business sector. I am looking forward to doing my part as the founder of Qadri Group and managing director of Qadri Transport by heavy trucks for the betterment of business scale in Dubai. I thank the UAE government for giving me the recognition and supporting my hard work and talent”.

The company’s clientelle include Aramex, DHL, UPS, Caterpillar, Continental Alloys, Consolidated Shipping, Hellmann worldwide Logistics, Expo 2020 Dubai and many others.

Qadri placed his words during an interview on Emarati TV Channel and Khaleej Times News that he is the first Pakistani recipient of Golden Visa in recognition of his achievements and he is also one of the youngest business person within his field.

Further thanking the government of the country, Qadri added: “The UAE is one of the most prosperous countries in the world, attracting many immigrants with various job opportunities and decent living conditions, where our company has completed each project, safely and successfully since its inception with a handsome equipment fleet and aims to achieve its ambitious goals in the years to come.”