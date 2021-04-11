- EVENTS
Tibb’s Frankie launches in Dubai
Mumbai’s oldest and most favourite Indian snack outlet, Tibb’s Frankie has launched in Dubai at Wasl Hub (Block 4) in Karama.
The legacy began in 1969 in Mumbai, India after the late founder, Amarjit Singh Tibb came to India. He got the idea from the Lebanese stuffed pita bread and told his wife and co-founder, the late Surinder Kaur Tibb about the idea.
She perfected the recipe, which today still lingers on the palate of millions of fans. The signature wholesome Indian snack which is 100 per cent freshly prepared, is an authentic Indian gravy rolled in a roti laced with the secret masala.
The word, ‘frankie’ was coined by Amarjit and is a registered trademark by Tibb’s Foods Private Limited.
Tibb’s Frankie offers an array of juicy menu items including its newest product, Tibb’s Curry Rice. Apart from this, Tibb’s Frankie will also offer exciting combo meals, starters, beverages and kulfis. For the Arab community, it will introduce the Kebab Frankie.
“Our secret masala is a treasure in itself, which gives us the confidence that people craving authentic Indian flavours in Dubai don’t need to search anymore,” said Arvinder Ahuja, Tibb’s Frankie franchisee in Dubai.
