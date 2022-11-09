Things which were replaced by modern technology

Technological advancements in the last decade have made everything easy, simple and interesting. Tasks which would take hours to do can now be done in a matter of minutes and this is only possible with modern technology. There are a lot of examples of modern technologies which have taken over old-school technology. The usage of smart mobile phones, smart television, smartwatches and whatnot. It seems like with time, not only humans but gadgets have also gone smart. Though a lot of old-school technology is now replaced, there are still several things which are outdated but still working today. Can you think of what old-school technology is still used today? There are multiple old-school technologies like floppy disks, abacus, public telephone booths, wired landlines, pagers and beepers, digital versatile discs, fax machines, etc.

New technology vs old technology

There are many things which were popular in the last decade but have now been replaced by modern technology. Let's look at some of these:

1. Pagers and beepers

Pagers and beepers were the one-way communication devices that were used by doctors, emergency services and safety personnel. These devices are used to connect people who need to be reachable at all times, but smartphones have altogether replaced this old-school technology.

2. Fax machines

Fax Machines are now completely replaced by smartphones. One may find themselves asking can I send a fax with my cell phone? Well, yes. You can simply transform your smartphone into a functioning fax machine. The fax machines are now replaced by Fax sending apps which are quite renowned these days. There is an amazing Fax app for iPhone, through which you can edit, sign, receive and send faxes in a matter of seconds.

Through the faxing app, you can send a fax in minutes just by sitting at your home and without even being connected to a fax machine. The Faxing app is portable and very convenient for everyday use. There is no need to print documents, and you can simply scan the documents with the help of your smartphone, upload the documents to the cloud, and send them in less than a minute.

3. Typewriters

Typewriters were a great asset in the past for people who used to write novels, document history, etc. It was invented in 1575, but with more advanced technology, typewriters are not very common these days. It has been replaced by modern technology like laptops, computers and tablets where there is more technology like voice typing, gliding keyboard etc.

4. Telegrams

Telegrams were made to transmit messages without physical exchange. It transmits the electrical signals over a wire laid between the stations. This was a useful and important tool in the old times, but now it is replaced by email which sends the message in less than a minute.

5. Physical maps

Physical Maps were an important tool and used to be carried out for travel purposes, but this has now been replaced by Google and other online maps. With the advancement in technology and the GPS, physical maps are no longer used. The phone uses the location and gives you a complete set of directions to make travel easy and convenient.

What Technology did we not have 10 years ago?

There are hundreds of things that are replaced by modern technology that we did not have 10 years ago. You couldn’t watch any movie, any time of the day just by sitting on your bed. One needs to invest in the latest DVDs to watch movies, which now can be watched any time of the day over the internet. You can’t imagine a device measuring your pulse rate while you are sitting on the couch. The wireless earphone can be connected to any device, cars that will be driven by electricity, the electricity that is generated by solar panels, cars that can fly, etc. All these things look like fantasy. Virtual assistants and the existence of Siri and Alexa have completely changed the way people process. All these things were not present before but have changed the lives of hundreds of people.