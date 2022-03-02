The Superior Exotics team is a favourite amongst Dubai traveller

Rumour has it that the US' leading luxury car rental company- the Superior Exotics Team of South Florida may be expanding to Dubai given the high volume of Dubai travellers who rent from the agency on their Miami vacations.

For background, Yasser Salman launched the Superior Exotics Team only four years ago as an auto repair shop for rare and exotic cars. Known for being customer-focused and providing the best auto repair solutions for every client since its inception in 2018, this family business pays close attention to detail and is continuously growing its clientele base. They offer preventative maintenance, common repairs as well as brake and repair services — Superior Exotics Team even offers a free inspection as a courtesy check.

Although Miami may be known as a destination for the rich and famous to vacation and visit (just like Dubai), Superior Exotics Team has now not only become known for its superior repair services but their rental service and exclusive availability.

As tourists often look for a fun drive to rent for a weekend in the area, some of the only options for renting ultra-luxury vehicles were with the carsharing company, Turo. But with the Superior Exotics Team, clientele receives concierge services with to-your-door delivery options.

