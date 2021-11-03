The successful story of Andrew Aziz

Andrew Aziz is a well-known name in the field of financial market trading. He's a successful entrepreneur, a best-selling author, trader, and founder of Peak Capital Trading. With hard work, determination and optimism, Andrew has achieved many big feats in his personal and professional life.

The successful entrepreneur shares the secret of his success, "I always made a habit of waking up at 5:00 am so I could trade from 6:30 to 8:00 before leaving for work. Did I know what was driving me at the time? Not really. Resilience is something you realize you have after the fact."

Andrew Aziz was an engineer who had a stable job and earned a PhD in chemical engineering. Trading was also his major interest, and he decided to focus more on that sector. After a few years of trading, Andrew found his edge and was making consistent profit. The expected positive results encouraged the entrepreneur to write about his experience in a book. After seven years, the book has sold millions of copies and translated into seven different languages.

Shares the trader, "I now have helped thousands of traders and even funded my own fund, Peak Capital Trading. I act as a portfolio manager for the fund and oversee the strategies we use to generate alpha."

The story of Peak Capital Trading:

Talking about his venture, Andrew said: “Peak Capital Trading is a proprietary firm located in Vancouver, Canada. I started the firm in 2020 with 30 full-time employees. In one year, we saw a great growth and achieved many big targets.”

About his business, Peak Capital Trading, Andrew Aziz shared, "The firm is specialized in momentum trading and engages in both long and short positions, primarily in the US equity market. My brand's motto is 'proprietary firm driven by the community".

Andrew Aziz inspires many people around to believe in their dreams and work hard to accomplish everything they want. But the entrepreneur/trader himself is inspired by the words of someone that keeps him motivated in life. When asked about his favourite quote, he mentions the one by Charles Templeton.

“People who think they know all the answers probably don't even know the question.’ I and everyone in the team believe that there are so many things we do not know when it comes to the market. We understand that we must evolve and improve every day. The key to success is incremental improvement which would compound in the long run," shares Andrew.

Whatever Andrew has achieved in his life is a result of his own determination and efforts. He faced many obstacles but never stopped believing in himself and his dreams.

In addition, the entrepreneur/successful trader discusses his firm's future goals. Andrew explains, "Our primary goal is to establish ourselves as one of the most trustworthy organisations on Wall Street and in the trading world. We are always improving and striving to be better at what we do. The next step in our expansion is to hire new traders and lay the groundwork for exponential development."

