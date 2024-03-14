Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 2:23 PM

The software industry in the Gulf region has been rapidly evolving in recent years, with new technologies and innovations being developed continuously. One name that stands out in this industry is Sevket Ayaksiz, the founder and CEO of Permus, a software company that has been making waves in the region.

Permus, which opened an oﬃce in Dubai, UAE, specialises in developing tailored software solutions for businesses in the Gulf region. Ayaksiz’s vision for Permus was to create a software company that could keep up with the rapidly evolving technology landscape and provide businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead of the competition.

Ayaksiz’s journey in the software industry began when he was just a teenager. At the age of 17, he developed his first software programme, a chatbot that could communicate with users in multiple languages. This early achievement sparked his interest in software development and paved the way for his future endeavours.

With over 15 years of experience in software development, Ayaksiz has worked with various companies, from startups to large corporations, and has helped them achieve their digital transformation goals. His passion for software development and his commitment to innovation have made him a leader in the software industry in the Gulf region.

Permus's unique approach to software development, which focuses on understanding each client's business model and tailoring solutions to meet their specific needs, has helped numerous businesses streamline their operations and enhance their eﬃciency. The company's commitment to innovation, customisation, and cybersecurity has made it a leader in the software industry in the Gulf region.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Ayaksiz shared his thoughts on the future of software, saying, "The software industry is constantly evolving, and we need to stay ahead of the curve. At Permus, we're committed to developing solutions that cater to the unique needs of our clients and help them achieve their digital transformation goals.

With Permus's expansion into the UAE, Ayaksiz aims to bring his vision of innovative software solutions to businesses in the region. The opening of the Dubai oﬃce is a testament to Permus's commitment to the region and its desire to help businesses in the UAE achieve their digital transformation goals.

In conclusion, Ayaksiz and Permus are revolutionising the software industry in the Gulf region. With a commitment to innovation, customisation, and cybersecurity, Permus is providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital landscape. As the software industry continues to evolve, Ayaksiz and Permus are shaping the future of software in the Gulf region, and their impact will undoubtedly be felt for years to come.