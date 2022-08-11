The Little Things celebrates sapphire anniversary

Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 10:59 AM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 11:01 AM

The Little Things celebrates its 45th anniversary as they continue to revolutionise the pop culture and collectables scene in the UAE. A unique retail experience store, offering a wide range of anime and superhero figures and figurines; manga and comics; gaming consoles and accessories; model kits; trading card games and pop-culture-associated merchandise, The Little Things have carved a niche in the hearts of all comic, gaming and pop culture fans in the UAE and beyond.

What started as an acquired business from a family friend has evolved into a household name for the pop culture and collectable fans in the region. The Little things started as a novelty shop and later explored a diversified product mix.

The Little Things ventured into anime collectable figurines after Hassan Tamimi, managing director at The Little Things, came across the popularity of anime culture in Japan. Seeing the potential of offering anime collectable figurines in the UAE, Tamimi started sourcing products from Japan and partnering with well-known manufacturers and suppliers globally. Currently, there are almost 100 brands of toys and collectables with over 500 different licenses for The Little Things.

Following a massive transformation over the years, from a lone store at the Dubai Mall, The Little Things now have five stores across prime locations in Dubai, the latest addition being the brand-new store at The Mall of the Emirates.

"The Little Things is what it is now because of the support of the pop-culture community, our suppliers, and the men and women behind The Little Things. Every product, activity and event that we have done for The Little Things was all carefully planned with the help of people from the community and our partners," asserted Hassan Tamimi, managing director of The Little Things.

Hear what one loyal customer had to say about their experience with The Little Things; “Happy 45th anniversary. Whenever I enter The Little Things, it’s like I’m in a safe haven. It has my favourite anime series, 'Attack on Titans', 'One Piece' and 'Naruto'. But most importantly all the people there are so friendly and full of energy. There’s always something buzzing in the store. I have enrolled in the keeper programme and can’t wait to unlock worlds with The Little Things,” Noor Al-Kendi commented.

As The Little Things celebrates its 45th anniversary there has been a flood of comments and praise about the brand. With the mantra to ‘unlock worlds you have', The Little Things' goal is to venture into different countries in the GCC soon and afterwards the rest of the world.