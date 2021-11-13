The Italian Cuisine World Summit commences

From left: Rosario Scarpato organiser of World Summit; the Secretary General of the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE Mauro Marzocchi, the Consul General Giuseppe Finocchiaro; Ambassador Nicola Lener and the National President of the Italian Trade Commission Carlo Ferro

On November 6, the Opening Gala Dinner was held at the Mandarin Hotel for the opening of the 12 edition of the Italian Cuisine World Summit dedicated to “The Sustainability Food”.

The organisation is historically in the hands of Rosario Scarpato, with the collaboration of the Italian Industry and Commerce office in the UAE. 190 selected guests were present, including the most important Italian institutional representatives and 50 of the most important distributors and chefs in Dubai.

The evening was dedicated to bergamot, which the Reggio Calabria Chamber of Commerce is promoting around the world. Bergamot, whose origins have been known since the year 1570, is an exclusive fruit born in Calabria, exclusively in 100 km of coast on the Ionian Sea, used in the confectionery industry and in the composition of perfumes with extraction of essential oil.

In recent years, this fruit was discovered to be able to be used as a fresh fruit, with important health properties as well as in pharmacology.

The most exciting moment was when the traditional annual ceremony organised by the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE took place to reward the Italian company that distinguished itself in the UAE in 2021. Piero Ricotti, past president of the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE, awarded

the leading company Trend Middle East Dubai in the world for mosaics. The precious plaque was delivered to the CEO Andrea Di Giuseppe.