International Environment Conference strengthens UAE and India Ties

Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 4:59 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 5:05 PM

Bishnoi society from Rajasthan, India, organised a turnkey event in Dubai on the February 4 and 5 to pay tribute to 363 Khejarli martyrs and carry forward the powerful message of environmental preservation from India to the UAE. The mega event was organised under two well-known leaders from both countries, Devendra Budia, president, Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha and Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla. The Bishnoi community leaders addressed various environmental issues including pollution, the cutting down of trees and climate change. They pledged to care for the environment by planting 363 trees in Sharjah right before the conference to earnestly remember the martyrs and carry forward their mission of protecting and growing more trees for the betterment of humanity and the planet.

The conference carried emotion-loaded, mission-driven speeches from leaders, including Kuldeep Bishnoi, a former member of the Lok Sabha; Renuka Bishnoi, former member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly; Farooq Abdullah, member of Lok Sabha; Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly; Dr Sanjay Sinh, Dr Ameeta Sinh, Vivek Oberoi, Dr Indra Bishnoi, Mahant Bhagwan Das, Lavanya Mathur, NRI coordinator, Punjab and the UAE and Ramesh Bishnoi, convenor. The representation of Bishnoi society was through five hundred delegates who travelled to the UAE to participate in this event for a noble cause. Al Mualla and various representatives and advisors from his office also participated in the conference and delivered supportive speeches for five hundred Indian delegates encouraging them to build a brighter and greener future together. As a token of support, Al Mualla conferred a gift of land for planting more trees to the Bishnoi delegation and appreciated their efforts to build strong UAE and India ties.