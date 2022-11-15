The iconic and much-loved Roadster Diner lands in Dubai

Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 4:53 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 4:54 PM

Today is a great day for foodies, as the Lebanese most loved restaurant, Roadster Diner announces its first UAE location, now open in Dubai Hills Mall.

Ask any Lebanese person what they consistently crave from home, and they will surely recall the most delicious comfort food that has been served in Roadster Diner since 1998.

Expect jumps of joy and happy dances as the UAE’s Lebanese diaspora will be wonderfully satisfied with a warm culinary embrace, and the rest of the UAE population will discover a mouth-watering and enjoyable feast for the senses! Incredible food is at the core of what Roadster do, prepare to become obsessed!

Donald Daccache, founder and chairman of Roadster Diner, shared “We have always aimed to serve consistent quality using the freshest ingredients for a customer centric experience in a cool and modern atmosphere. Roadster has become synonymous with comfort, friendship, fun, and community, and our Lebanese family across the UAE can come and savour a taste of home, sharing the love with friends and family who may not yet have had the pleasure to experience our menu creations. We are thrilled to open Roadster Diner up to the entire population of the UAE”

Roadster Diner offers a casual dining experience where friends and family can come together and share the best time over their Roadster favourites. After all, the restaurant’s mantra is all about “share the love!” The industrial, cool, and comfortable aesthetic invites diners, to enjoy a no fuss meal that always hits the spot!

A mouth-watering selection of starters will kick the party off in style with the likes of BBQ/ Buffalo chicken wings and strips, served alongside mozzarella sticks and potato dippers. Can’t decide what to go for? Trust us, that happens a lot at Roadster, so go for the epic Super Sampler!

Delicious burgers and sandwiches feature high on the culinary agenda with the Dinermite burger, made with 100 per cent Angus beef patty, the Double Crunch Chicken Burger, Chilli Shrimp Avocado Sandwich, and Philly Steak Sandwich setting the palate ablaze with pure joy!

Expect all the outstanding favs, with tacos, pizzas, and sensational salads making an appearance. Dessert lovers rejoice as Cheesecake Sundae Explosion, Marbled Mud Pie and Brownie Temptation are a definite must-have of Roadster’s dessert menu.

For the health conscious or vegan amongst us, our Go Light or Vegan options offer the same great Roadster taste with tailored recipes to meet everyone’s needs.