The debate of renting vs owning a car

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 4:21 PM

The debate over the benefits of renting a car over owning one, or vice versa, is a long-drawn one. However, with the outbreak of the global pandemic Covid-19, such trends have been proven to be more beneficial. Those thinking about switching to rental cars to reduce their expenses have a good reason. The majority of the UAE's expat population, as well as tourists, have made the switch. Rental cars are convenient because they eliminate the hassle of maintaining and financially paying for a car.

The UAE is well-known for its large expat population, which accounts for 88.52 per cent of the total population, who relocate here in search of new job opportunities. Dubai alone attracts 14 to 16 million tourists each year. Whether for tourists or immigrants, cutting overall transportation costs has become more of a necessity than a trend, making public transportation one of the most popular and viable options for daily commutes. Furthermore, globally, people today have become increasingly concerned about sustainability and environmental protection, which has resulted in the greater use of public transport. As people's awareness of environmental issues grows, they are more likely to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle by renting cars rather than managing and maintaining their own.

Naturally, the number of people owning a car has decreased, with a stark increase in rental cars, which people can share from time to time. Such a choice is obvious—the skyrocketing prices of fuel, followed by the rising risks of global warming, have induced people to use rental cars or shared transport to commute from one place to another. Al Emad Car Rental has been in the business for many years. The company is one of the most renowned rental car companies in Dubai, offering a range of economy cars to its target customers. Over the years, they have witnessed exponential growth in the economy car rental segment, which have dominated the market. While Emad's clients include individuals, small and medium businesses, and large corporations, the rise in the volume of rentals has been witnessed in the individual segment with the surge in expats and the tourist population. Al Emad Car Rental has equipped itself with a fleet of a wide range of economy cars to meet the increasing demand to cater to the rising volume.

To rent or to lease

In the economy segment, renting is more popular than leasing. These cars are typically rented for a few days to a month, and they are commonly used by tourists, businesses for guest or employee transportation, and so on. For regular pick-up and drop-off of their employees, larger corporations lease for long periods, such as multiple months or even up to two or three years. Car rental companies like Al Emad Car Rental in Dubai are a one-stop solution if you are looking for an easy and affordable way to rent a car, even in a location like Marina. With a hassle-free rental process, low budgets, and minimal paperwork, you can get a car on rent quickly and seamlessly.

Though the dilemma between choosing a rental car over a private one can be puzzling, the former provides numerous individualist and collectivist benefits.

Cost-effective

Owning a car yourself might be cost-intensive. Whether you buy it on EMI or pay it in one go, one needs to have a proper and continuous source of income to maintain the car. Renting a car relieves people of exorbitant expenses as they only need to pay for the hours they rent it. Why pay for the car such as its exorbitant parking fees, high maintenance costs and hefty insurance premiums for times when you do not use it, right? Al Emad Car Rental takes over these expenses. The company offers rental cars at the most competitive rates along with free pick-ups and drops when needed, adding to the passengers’ convenience and satisfaction.

Sustainable

Renting a car helps keep the environment balanced by reducing fuel consumption and combustion. People in Dubai are increasingly aware of environmental factors and the need to protect them, prompting them to opt for rental cars rather than purchasing and driving their owned vehicles. Al Emad allows you to share rental cars with several people during the day and only use them when necessary. While this lowers overall rent, it also reduces the number of vehicles on the road. Lowering global warming and pollution rates can improve people's lifestyles and health, so such a choice is beneficial to both the environment and individuals.

The option to use different models

When people rent a car, they can try out various vehicles, unlike private cars, where you have to drive the same car daily. Al Emad rent a car in Dubai Marina is known for its varied economy car models with several luxury car options and lets renters experience the taste of extravagance at a minimal pocket-pinch. This option is viable for car enthusiasts as they can try out new car models every time they take one on rent.

A choice over public transport

Rental cars offer you more privacy than public transport. It is the same as private cars, without the maintenance hassle. Al Emad Car Rental is known for its prompt services. Drivers are not just punctual but take the shortest route possible to save time and fuel.

