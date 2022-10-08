TCF celebrates Baghbaan youth ambassadors in UAE

Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a Pakistani non-profit organisation educating the less-privileged, held an intimate dinner recently to thank its Baghbaan volunteers in the UAE and to share an update on its flood relief efforts in Pakistan. Hosted by the TCF UAE team at Warehouse Four in Al Quoz, the event was attended by almost 200 TCF supporters and volunteers. The guests included young professionals, businessmen and secondary school children who campaigned to raise funds for TCF earlier this year.

At the TCF UAE Baghbaan dinner, Zia Akhter Abbas, TCF executive VP, presented an update on TCF’s flood relief efforts and core education programme. The highlight of the evening was celebrating the TCF Baghbaan youth ambassadors and volunteers in the UAE. Baghbaan volunteers are playing a great role is helping TCF deliver its promise of education. In the UAE, the Baghbaan youth ambassadors supported three TCF school units and over 500 children in the year 2021-22. Commemorative plaques and certificates were given out to the star volunteers who raised funds to educate more than 20 TCF children for a year. The evening ended on a high note as the volunteers pledged to continue their efforts to educate the less-privileged children of Pakistan.