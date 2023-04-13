Target One LLC brings iconic Marshall brand to Etisalat by E& in UAE

Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 10:49 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM

Target One LLC, a leading distributor of world-class electronic brands in the region, is proud to announce the availability of Marshall brand products at Etisalat by E& stores in UAE. As the official distributor of Marshall in the UAE, Target One LLC is excited to bring the powerful and iconic Marshall speakers and headphones to music enthusiasts and audiophiles in the region.

Target One LLC has built a reputation as a trustworthy partner for both retailers and consumers thanks to its history of more than seven years in the distribution of well-known electronic brands, including Jabra, Benq, HP, Ugreen, myFirst, Skross, Acefast, and Alogic. Its status as a pioneer in the local electronic distribution market is now even more cemented with the addition of Marshall to its portfolio of brands.

The team at Target LLC is certain that clients in the UAE would value the calibre and performance of Marshall products because the brand stands for excellence in sound and design. The team is dedicated to giving its clients outstanding value.

Etisalat by E& customers can now enjoy the immersive sound experience of Marshall speakers and headphones, which are renowned for their exceptional sound quality, durability, and design. Whether you're a music lover, a gamer, or a movie enthusiast, Marshall has a product that will elevate your experience.

To make these products more accessible to customers, Etisalat by E& is offering special smart pay monthly payment options starting from Dh 53. Customers can also purchase these products at their nearest Etisalat by E& stores or online through the Etisalat by E& website or app.