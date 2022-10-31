Tarek Naemo uses Dubai architecture as a role model for developments in the US

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022

Isn't it always astonishing to know about all those professionals and entrepreneurs who never miss an opportunity to create a path for themselves and their brands? It is even more astonishing to notice how several professionals from the younger brigade have been doing that and proving their mettle in their respective industries, even amidst massive competition and saturation. We saw Tarek Naemo doing the same in the world of real estate, serving as the CEO of Richmond Hill Capital Management and a top real estate entrepreneur and expert from Central Florida.

We got in touch with him to ask him a few questions about his journey, tech trends, and other related things.

You started very early in life; what has been your motivation?

Well, in my 20s, I began working in the counter-terrorism and private security sector, where I learned how several technological advancements could take over varied industries of the world. I saw constant revolutions happening in real estate, and that's when I decided to jump into that. My motivation has always been to create something new and unique that could add value to people's lives. This is the reason I chose to become a real estate entrepreneur and expert.

You even worked in the Middle East real estate markets; how has been the experience?

I worked in the Middle East markets and got the opportunity to work alongside top financial companies and international developers like the Meydan Districts in Dubai and the Qatar Investment Authority. This made me learn how real estate thrived on utilising high-end tech tools and trends, which opened my eyes to optimising the tech world for bringing more revolutions in real estate. I was bowled over by Dubai's architecture and, since then, have been using it as a role model for real estate developments in the US.

What is your work like at Richmond Hill Capital?

I serve as the CEO at the company in both UK and US, and as a team, we invest and manage assets across the world, which includes Lewis Investment Co., Halifax holdings, Kingdom Holding, and DME Holdings.

Your take on the ever-so-growing DeFi sector?

I am glad I have now jumped into even the digital financial world, becoming a managing partner of fintech crypto assets and digital banking in DIFC. The company has now become one of the first institutional capital management companies allocating into metaverse real estate investing. Metaverse for real estate investing is an emerging market. I have contributed to virtual property designs and new technologies with my team. People today can buy land parcels inside the metaverse and enjoy many other activities like trade shows, concerts, and more, which attracts more buyers into buying these virtual lands.

Any advice for upcoming entrepreneurs?

"Encouraging failures encouraging success" — That is the number one lesson for all those entrepreneurs that are constantly growing under the severe pressures of today's economy.

