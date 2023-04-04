Swift Day Surgery signs MoU with Hemocure

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 2:54 PM

Swift Day Surgery recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hemocure and Forte Healthcare to drive the creation of a centre of excellence for fistula and haemorrhoids minimally invasive treatments using biolitec lasers in Dubai. The MoU establishes the role of the industry leaders in developing a roadmap to provide world-class medical services for the treatment of fistula and haemorrhoids.

Detlev Berndt, managing director at Swift Day Surgery, said: “We expect to bring a bespoke service to patients in Dubai. Leveraging high-tech healthcare innovation and highly specialised medical professionals, we aim to deliver a more comfortable patient experience with a range of minimally invasive procedures including treatment of fistula, haemorrhoids, varicose veins.”

Mohammed Magdy, CEO at Hemocure, said: "We are delighted to bring our services closer to the patient's point of need by establishing a Centre of Excellence for fistula and haemorrhoid day procedures in Dubai. By partnering with Swift Day Surgery and Forte Healthcare, we aim to share knowledge, expertise and resources to ensure our patients receive optimum care cost-effectively."

Karan Rekhi, CEO at Forte Healthcare, said: "As we work with our partners towards establishing the Centre of Excellence, we commit to bringing high specialised and trained physicians to Dubai to lead the provision of efficient and convenient patient care."

Hemocure currently owns and operates 20 clinics across Cairo, Egypt and has conducted over 50 workshops to educate physicians on the usage of biolitec lasers and efficiently treating the disease with the lowest downtime. With proven success and patient demand, the team has now joined forces with Swift Day Surgery to launch minimally invasive fistula and haemorrhoid treatments, improving accessibility for patients based in the UAE.