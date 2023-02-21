Square Yards launches AI-driven sales and marketing solution platform: Smartagent

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

Square Yards, one of the fastest growing global proptech platform, recently announced the launch of Smartagent, its’ AI-driven real estate sales and marketing platform for the UAE real estate agents and agencies. This unique and comprehensive platform provides an integrated sales, marketing and service suite for growing real estate businesses, fulfilling their day-to-day requirements under one roof.

"We are proud to introduce Smartagent, our hyper productivity platform for real estate agents and agencies in Dubai to boost their efficiency and elevate their brand in an easy and inexpensive way. The platform consolidates all tools that real estate professionals need into a single tech stack, thus empowering them to create opportunities and sell faster in a highly competitive real estate market. With its ground-breaking AI features and intuitive interface, Smartagent will revolutionise the UAE industry and give agents and agencies a decisive advantage,” said Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO, Square Yards.

Smartagent provides real estate agents and agencies with a portfolio of tools that can help them grow their business multi-fold. With Smartagent, agents and agencies in the UAE can enjoy unlimited listings and free leads from its’ UAE portal www.squareyards.ae and publish/import listings on all major portals in a single click to increase their reach. Users can create beautiful marketing collaterals and customised market watch videos in quick time and provide branding support to attract more leads and close deals with minimum TAT. The platform’s AI technology with features like image enhancer, virtual staging and description generator, helps agent listings stand out from the crowd and set a quality standard for the industry.

In addition to this, Smartagent’s advanced, fully customisable CRM and lead management capabilities provide total visibility and control over operations with its multi-feature dashboard. Real estate agents and agencies can also capitalise on the visualisation services like 3D floor plans, virtual staging tools and 360 3D virtual tours to ensure that his listings sell faster and build a good reputation among agent community as a top agent.

Square Yards has pioneered the agent tech ecosystem and empowered more than 5,000 agents globally, helping them sell faster and maximise revenue in highly competitive real estate markets. Smartagent is freely available to all agents in the UAE at: https://smartagent.ae