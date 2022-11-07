Specialty Coffeehouse Kava & Chai surveys coffee consumption in the UAE

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 3:44 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 3:46 PM

The consumption of coffee is increasing, with 42 per cent of the people in the UAE drinking two cups of coffee a day, according to a recent survey conducted by Kava & Chai, the UAE homegrown coffee and tea house.

Coffee remains a top pick-me-up for those living and working in the UAE. However, despite high consumption rates, most coffee lovers do not understand the true meaning of 'speciality' coffee. The survey found that 55 per cent of people linked speciality coffee to fancy flavours or elaborate gadgets.

Mike Butler, CEO of Kava & Chai, said:" Specialty coffee begins on the farm, where the Arabica bean is cultivated by farmers who have honed their skills over many generations to produce the highest-grade coffee".

The best quality beans are grown in select altitudes and climates and expertly nursed for years before the first harvest. When ripe, the beans are picked and undergo the delicate process of roasting. This is where science comes in. The roasted bean retains its quality and flavour by applying the scientific principles of heat transfer, thermodynamics, and coffee chemistry".

Post-roasting licensed coffee cuppers (Q-graders) evaluate the coffees based on the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) practices. Through these 'cupping' sessions, these experts consider and compare the coffee's flavour, aroma, and look.

To be awarded 'speciality' coffee status, the beans need to be graded over 80 per cent by the Q-grader. "By the time it reaches your cup, it has already undergone several quality checks and controls," added Mike.

The survey was conducted by the UAE homegrown coffee and tea house, Kava & Chai. It welcomes customers to enjoy its selection of locally roasted speciality coffee and premium teas in its main outlets in Mall of the Emirates, the University of Sharjah and Medcare Hospital Sharjah.