Sophisticave brings smart home concept

Peter Rodrigues, the founder of Sophisticave

That is when Sophisticave was born.

It all started with an Amazon Echo Dot, which Peter Rodrigues the founder of Sophisticave bought just for fun to amuse his family and friends with cool tricks by using voice commands to switch the lights on and off, play different music and answer trivia questions. Gradually, this hobby became his passion.

He would spend days and weeks researching new products and exploring possibilities within smart home technology.

Around that time, he also realised that few companies in the UAE provided smart home solutions with little flexibility to their customers despite their high price tag. That is when Sophisticave was born. It caters to any budget, offers fully customisable solutions.

Speaking about smart home technology, Rodrigues said, “ It is created for yourself and your loved ones to elevate the home to another level, which is more convenient, safe, secure, energy-efficient and at the same time cosy.”

Talking about the latest technology, Rodrigues added: “ Now we can remotely control lights, temperature, cameras, curtains, door locks and even home appliances by giving a voice command to a home assistant, or by controlling them with our smartphone from anywhere in the world.”

Automated homes have a variety of benefits, from convenience to safety and security to energy-saving smart thermostats and outdoor water irrigation systems. In a country like the UAE, air conditioning and garden irrigation are the highest contributing factors to residents’ water and electricity bills.

Smart homes can help them lower those bills by up to 20 per cent by detecting environmental conditions and adjusting the system to optimise consumption, without affecting the lifestyle.