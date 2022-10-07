Sixth edition of residency and citizenship expo opens

Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 4:22 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 4:25 PM

The International Residency and Citizenship Expo, organised by Dome Exhibitions, is set to run from October 7 to 8 at the Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, with specialists from leading immigration consultancies offering professional guidance and consultancy for those looking to buy second citizenships in return for investing in properties, donating abroad and bonds. The event shows a positive potential in the MENA region and will bring together government entities, consultants, official agencies, legal entities, property developers, and associated entities on a single platform to showcase the prospects of obtaining international citizenships.

The UAE has been home to over eight million expatriates and has been dubbed as an ideal hub for second citizenship and residency prospects for countries such as Europe, America, the Caribbean, Australia, and New Zealand. The International Residency and Citizenship Expo is being organised with an aim to facilitate the dual citizenship process for numerous high-net-worth individuals from around the globe by offering opportunities to explore varied options offered by different countries.

The event is aimed at helping individuals enrol in citizenship programmes across countries such as Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Caribbean, Hong Kong, South Africa, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Panama, Portugal, Brazil, New Zealand, Thailand, USA, and the UK, among many others. The previous edition of this event was a tremendous success with over 30 exhibitors showcasing the benefits of international citizenships, where powerful passports, visa-free travel and tax and wealth management benefits provide secure opportunities to individuals, families, and businesses.

The latest policy of Citizenship by Investment will be the key highlight of the event, as this has been opening different avenues for obtaining long-term life support for high-net-worth expatriates. Since the pandemic, there have been numerous travel restrictions and major changes in the local health system policies, which are the major factors for the emergence of this latest citizenship obtaining solution.

The prospect of dual citizenship has opened doors to benefits such as visa-free travel, financial security and personal freedom. The International Residency and Citizenship Expo serves as a platform to create awareness on the right citizenship and residency options to suit every need. The platform provides expatriates with the opportunity to gain dual citizenship and compare different options for citizenship around the world. Visa-free travel, access to foreign markets and quality education has boosted the popularity of golden visa programmes in many countries, with real estate acquisition being one of the most preferred routes.